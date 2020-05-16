US troop reinforcements arrive to secure oil region in Syria – Middle East Monitor

The US navy has created a brand new base at Deir Ez-Zor, an oil-rich region in jap Syria, reported the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) right now in a report on the motion of US troops and Daesh forces in the region.

Some 300 US navy shipments are reported to have reached Al-Jazrat over the previous few days, in accordance to the UK primarily based institute. US troops are mentioned to be increasing their base on the Al-Omar Oil Field, to the east of Deir Ez-Zor, the place President Trump ordered his troops to take possession of Syrian oil and stop it from being utilized by the Syrian regime.

SOHR, says that the US has established quite a few unlawful navy bases in Syria, scattered by means of the north-east of the Iraqi border, and on the border triangle of Iraq, Syria and Jordan to the south.

The Syrian regime has hit out on the US troop build-up in the realm. Damascus has demanded that each one American troops go away Syria, as they’re thought of to be occupation forces and their presence in the nation is illegitimate beneath worldwide legislation.

Daesh forces, inspired by the motion of US forces in the fluid border region between Syria and Iraq, are additionally mentioned to be on the transfer.

In its report, SOHR reported Mohammed Mahdi Al-Bayati, a frontrunner of the Badr Organisation in Iraq, saying: “Eyewitnesses living along the border with Syria have informed security officials that American forces are conducting extensive airborne transfers of Daesh terrorists from Syria to Iraq.” Daesh militants are mentioned to have entered Iraq from the Syrian border of the previous ‘Rojava’ Kurdish space in the north-east.

In an assault that was attributed to Daesh on Wednesday 5 Iraqi safety personnel and three civilians have been killed whereas a number of others have been injured.

Daesh additionally kidnapped two farmers from their farm in Makhyas and burnt three acres of their wheat crops, in addition to three tractors. The farmers’ our bodies have been later discovered close to their fields.

