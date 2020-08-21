US triggers effort to restore UN sanctions on Iran – Middle East Monitor

The United States moved to restore all UN sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago, Reuters reported.

The United States submitted a letter to the 15-member UN Security Council alleging Iranian non-compliance, in theory starting a 30-day process that could lead to the “snapback” of UN sanctions even though major powers like Russia reject the US stance and say they will not restore economic penalties.

