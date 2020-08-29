US Treasury gives guidance on Trump’s payroll tax deferral action

Companies can stop keeping workers’ payroll taxes beginning September 1, although employees will need to pay the taxes by the end of April 2021 The brand-new guidance, launched together with the Internal Revenue Service, uses just to those whose bi-weekly incomes are less than $4,000, the equivalent of $104,000 a year.
But just Congress has the power to waive taxes, so all the president can do is delay when they are due.
Although Trump’s action was signed weeks previously, the guidance was postponed as the White House checked out whether it was possible to waive employees’ taxes totally instead of delaying them to next year. The response from the Internal Revenue Service was no, workers are still on the hook for paying their taxes next year.
“Many of our members consider it unfair to employees to make a decision that would force a big tax bill on them next year,” the US Chamber of Commerce and more than 30 trade associations composed in an August 18 letter to Congress and the Treasury Department.
“It would also be unworkable to implement a system where employees make this decision,” composed the …