US trans rights: The teen who sued his school, and won, over bathroom use

“I hope we’ve now moved past the need to have courts saying trans people should be respected and treated normally.”

Drew Adams, a trans guy, has actually invested the previous 3 years defending transgender trainees to be permitted to use restrooms at school that match their gender identity.

It happened after Drew, at the age of 14, was informed by his school in Florida that he wasn’t permitted to use the males’s bathroom.

A federal court has actually now ruled in Drew’s favour in the very first US trial including a transgender trainee’s access to restrooms. The judgment uses to Florida, Georgia and Alabama.

“I knew I had an obligation to people hiding their true trans identity, because there are so many people who don’t have accepting families,” Drew, who’s now 19, informs Radio 1 Newsbeat.

“And if they don’t have their families, and they don’t have their school, who do they have?”