US training terrorists to strike Iran – Middle East Monitor

Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Ground Forces, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, said the United States has trained and equipped “terrorist elements” in neighbouring countries to attack the Islamic Republic and destabilise it.

“Our efforts to maintain security in the north and north-west of the country have continued to this day, and the reason is that America’s hostility towards Iran has increased after its interests in the region became endangered,” Pakpour said in remarks reported by Iran’s Fars Agency.

“America and Iran’s enemies are constantly plotting to undermine the country’s security in any way,” Pakpour continued, adding that Tehran has “concrete information” that the US is pressuring terrorists in neighbouring countries to execute operations against Iran or they will take off financial support to them.

The Iranian General stressed that the nation is secure and its forces are capable of protecting.

