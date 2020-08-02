US to widen action against Chinese tech groups beyond TikTok

The Trump administration has actually promised to “take action” in a matter of days against Chinese software application business that it views as a threat to security, in an indication that Washington is set to expand its offensive beyond the video-sharing app TikTok.

ByteDance, the Chinese owner of TikTok, is racing to save the app’s US operations with a plea to the administration to enable it to offer the system to Microsoft.

Comments from US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Sunday recommended extra action against a larger series of Chinese innovation business would follow.

“These Chinese software companies doing business in the United States, whether it’s TikTok or WeChat — there are countless more . . . are feeding data directly to the Chinese Communist party, their national security apparatus,” Mr Pompeo informed FoxNews

“President Trump has said ‘enough’ and we’re going to fix it and so he will take action in the coming days with respect to a broad array of national security risks that are presented by software connected to the Chinese Communist party.”

Mike Pompeo © Kay Nietfeld/ dpa.



Mr Pompeo did not broaden on the scope of the proposed action, nevertheless. The National Security Council decreased to deal a.