The United States plans to increase financial sanctions troubled Syria in a quote to fall the routine of President Bashar Al-Assad, the New York Times reported the other day.

The paper priced quote remarks by the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Levant Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria, Joel Rayborn, who stated that the sanctions enforced under the Caesar Act will not end “until the Syrian regime and its allies accede”.

However, the paper priced quote diplomatic and humanitarian help specialists who questioned whether development might be made if diplomatic channels aren’t opened.

The paper has actually likewise priced quote the previous director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, John Smith, as stating that “sanctions alone cannot solve the problem,” including that “it’s difficult to see what else the U.S. government is doing in Syria other than putting a bunch of Syrian regime insiders on a list that they don’t really care one way or the other they are on.”

READ: Syria states US oil company signed unlawful handle Kurdish rebels to take oil

Assad and the Syrian routine dedicated war criminal activities – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor] < img data-attachment-id ="390509" data-permalink ="https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20200414-idlib-110000-syrians-returned-to-their-homes-since-turkey-russia-ceasefire/img_0361/" data-orig-file ="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_0361-scaled.jpg?fit=2560%2C1600&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1" data-orig-size ="2560,1600" data-comments-opened ="0" data-image-meta=' {"aperture": "0","credit": "","camera": "","caption": "","created_timestamp": "0","copyright": "","focal_length": "0","iso": "0","shutter_speed": "0","title": "","orientation": "1"}' data-image-title ="Cartoon" data-image-description="<(********************************************************************************************************************************************************* )and the Syrian routine dedicated war criminal activities- Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]<." data-medium-file=" https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/ IMG _0361- scaled.jpg?fit =500% 2C312&& quality =85&& strip= all & zoom= 1 & ssl= 1" data-large-file=" https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/ IMG _0361- scaled.jpg?fit =933% 2C583 & quality =85&& strip= all & zoom= 1 & ssl= 1" class=" size-large wp-image-390509 jetpack-lazy-image" alt="Assad and the Syrian routine dedicated war criminal activities- Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]" width="933" height="583" data-recalc-dims ="1" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_0361-scaled.jpg?resize=1200%2C750&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1200 w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_0361-scaled.jpg?resize=500%2C312&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 500 w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_0361-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C960&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1536 w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_0361-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1280&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 2048 w, https://i0.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_0361-scaled.jpg?w=1867&quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1 1867 w" data-lazy-sizes="( max-width: 933 px) 100 vw, 933 px" src="https://i2.wp.com/www.middleeastmonitor.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/IMG_0361.jpg?resize=933%2C583&is-pending-load=1#038;quality=85&strip=all&zoom=1&ssl=1">

…

Read The Full Article .