US to target ICC to stop war crime investigations – Middle East Monitor

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated yesterday that the Trump administration shall be releasing a collection of bulletins towards the International Criminal Court (ICC) “in the coming days”, reported The Times of Israel.

“I think that the ICC and the world will see that we are determined to prevent having Americans and our friends and allies in Israel and elsewhere hauled in by this corrupt ICC,” he informed a podcast hosted by the right-wing American Enterprise Institute suppose tank.

“I don’t want to get ahead of the announcements we’re going to make in the coming days but I think you’ll see,” he stated.

The ICC within the Hague is at present weighing whether or not to open separate legal investigations into the “situation in Afghanistan”, which might see UK and US troops tried for war crimes.

In December, the ICC’s workplace of the prosecutor concluded a five-year preliminary examination of the “situation in the state of Palestine”, concluding there have been cheap grounds to imagine that war crimes have been, or are being, dedicated within the occupied West Bank.

However, Pompeo has lengthy fought the ICC’s efforts to pursue investigations into instances the place Americans or Israelis are concerned.

Last month, Pompeo slammed the ICC insisting that it’s not certified to probe potential Israeli crimes towards Palestinians within the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Pompeo insisted that Palestine just isn’t a sovereign state, so it’s not certified to file a grievance to the ICC towards steady violations and crimes, saying that the ICC’s potential investigation into Israeli crimes is “illegitimate”.