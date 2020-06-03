US to Investigate India, Other Nations’ Digital Services Tax on Its Tech Companies

US President Donald Trump’s administration on Tuesday introduced investigations into overseas digital providers taxes it says are aimed squarely at American tech corporations.

Following an identical commerce investigation towards France final 12 months, the US Trade Representative workplace now’s wanting into taxes in Britain and the European Union, in addition to Indonesia, Turkey, and India.

“President Trump is concerned that many of our trading partners are adopting tax schemes designed to unfairly target our companies,” USTR Robert Lighthizer stated in a statement.

“We are prepared to take all appropriate action to defend our businesses and workers against any such discrimination.”

Washington opposes the efforts to tax revenues from on-line gross sales and promoting, saying they single out US tech giants like Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Netflix.

The US and France have agreed to negotiate until the top of the 12 months over a digital providers tax Paris accredited in 2019, after USTR discovered them to be discriminating and threatened retaliatory duties of up to 100 % on French imports comparable to champagne and camembert cheese.

Trump has embroiled the US in quite a few commerce disputes since taking workplace in 2017, together with a months-long commerce struggle with China that cooled with the signing of a partial deal in January.