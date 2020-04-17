US to increase funding for Armenia in fight against COVID-19 – Armenian News

The United States plans to increase its funding for Armenia in the fight against the unique coronavirus condition (COVID-19).

The management is preparing designate $600,000 via its Agency for International Development (USAID) to help in capability structure.

The designated amount, along with the earlier revealed $1.1 million, will certainly be invested in structure research laboratory systems, improving medical diagnosis as well as oversight treatments, training professionals as well as advertising threat interaction, the USAID nation workplace records.



