US to cancel visas for thousands of Chinese grad students – reports – Panorama

The White House plans to cancel visas for thousands of Chinese graduate students affiliated with Chinese universities tied to the People’s Liberation Army, Fox information reported.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mentioned the plan with President Trump throughout a gathering Tuesday, The New York Times reported, citing officers with data of the discussions.

As the supply detailed, the plan to cancel visas comes because the Trump administration is searching for to punish China after Beijing moved to impose new nationwide safety laws on Hong Kong, which was condemned by Pompeo this week. Canceling visas was already being mentioned by the administration earlier than Beijing’s transfer within the territory.

The visa cancellations might have an effect on at the very least 3,000 of the roughly 360,000 Chinese students finding out within the U.S, in accordance to the report.