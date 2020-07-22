US to buy F35 jets intended for Turkey – Middle East Monitor

American Defence Department revealed on Monday that it would buy the 8 F-35 A fighter jets which had actually been intended for Turkey as the US ousted Ankara from the joint strike fighter program in 2015, Defence News reported.

“The US Air Force will officially buy eight F-35A conventional takeoff and landing jets originally built by Lockheed Martin for Turkey as part of a $862 million contract modification,” the site reported the US Defence Department stating.

It included: “The deal also contains an additional six F-35As built for the Air Force and modifications that will bring the Turkish jets in line with the US configuration.”

Turkey had actually prepared to buy 100 F-35 As throughout the program, the Defence News stated, however it was ousted by the US last July after accepting the S-400 air defense system from Russia.

