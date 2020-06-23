US taxpayers are funding six Covid vaccines. Here’s how they work

That’s a lot of money. It’s more than half the annual plan for the state of Vermont. It’s about what Louisiana spends on its Medicaid patients in a single year. But a vaccine is our surest pathway out of the pandemic — the surest approach to take back to normal. Here’s a conclusion of where this money is going.

First, a brief explanation of how vaccines work.

When your system is attacked by a virus, your defense mechanisms makes antibodies to fight it off. But regrettably, it’s not an ideal system, plus some people still succumb to the virus.

A vaccine sends in a thing that resembles the actual virus — it might be an inactivated version of herpes, or a weakened version of it, or possibly just a bit of the virus. The immune system responds to it as if it is the real thing and makes antibodies to it.

Theoretically, if the real virus then attacks, you’ve already got the antibodies to fight it off.

The best way to attack the Covid virus

Take a look at herpes that causes Covid-19. Focus in on the red spikes.

They’re pretty (they appear to be flowers, right?) but they’re life-threatening. The spikes latch on your cells, and the virus gets inside and starts replicating. Pretty soon, you’re filled with virus.

That’s why all six vaccine makers receiving government funding are trying to get your immune system to fight off the spike. If you are able to disable the spike, you are able to disable herpes.

The way to do this is to trick the defense mechanisms by allowing it to see a harmless coronavirus spike, one that isn’t actually mounted on the virus it self. If your immune system sees that spike, it should make antibodies against it. That way, if the real virus ever attacks, those antibodies will be at the willing to fight it off.

To have the spikes where they need certainly to go within you, almost all of them need a delivery vehicle. Picture the delivery vehicle as a teeny tiny car that gets the spikes (or the instructions to create spikes) where they must go.

Here are details on all six of these, ordered by how much taxpayer money they’re receiving.

In the end, a few of these may work, and some may not. We’ll only know after large-scale clinical trials with tens of thousands of people.

$1.2 billion to AstraZeneca

How this vaccine works: AstraZeneca is utilizing an adenovirus as a delivery vehicle. Adenoviruses cause the normal cold along with other illnesses, however the AstraZeneca vaccine alters the adenovirus therefore it won’t cause harm. Inside the adenovirus, the boffins have saved genetic material that codes for production of those red spikes. The virus is injected, and because of the inserted gene, your cells make the spikes. Your defense mechanisms then makes antibodies to the spikes.

Status: The University of Oxford, which is partnering with AstraZeneca, recently began large-scale, Phase 3 human clinical trials in England on this vaccine. AstraZeneca plans to begin Phase 3 trials in August. Such trials are the past step before a vaccine maker seeks approval from regulators.

History: Other vaccines purchased this adenovirus technique, even though those vaccines have been studied in clinical trials, they’ve never been approved and put on the marketplace.

$456 million to Johnson & Johnson

How this vaccine works: J&J’s vaccine also uses an adenovirus delivery vehicle.

Status: J&J expects to start Phase 3 clinical trials in September.

$430 million to Moderna

How this vaccine works: Remember those gumball machines you loved as a kid, those in restaurant lobbies? Sometimes right close to them there have been machines that delivered little toys, such as a tiny doll or a bouncy ball, and the toy came in a little plastic bubble. Insert the quarter and you have the toy delivered in the plastic bubble. Now suppose this plastic bubble is manufactured out of fat. That’s the delivery system because of this vaccine. Instead of a toy, inside that hollow ball of fat is messenger RNA, or mRNA, which is a genetic recipe in making part of the red spike. The fat bubble knows where you should deliver it. Your defense mechanisms then makes antibodies to the spikes.

Status: Moderna plans to start Phase 3 trials in July.

History: Other vaccines have used this method, and while those vaccines have already been studied in clinical trials, they’ve never been approved and placed on the market.

$60 million to Novavax

This vaccine involves putting the genetic blueprint for the spike right into a virus that infects insects, called a baculovirus. They allow the baculovirus to infect insect cells, which causes the cells to start out producing large quantities of the spike. The scientists then put the spikes together with a very small particle called a nanoparticle. That nanoparticle with the spikes on the top is the first part of the vaccine. The 2nd part of the vaccine is a substance called an adjuvant, which is crafted from a molecule found in tree bark and food additives. When it’s injected to the body, the immune system recognizes the adjuvant as a foreign substance, and switches into high alert, looking for contamination. What it finds may be the nanoparticle with the coronavirus spikes at the top. Your defense mechanisms then makes antibodies to the spikes.

Status: Novavax have not yet started human clinical trials.

$38 million to Merck

Like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, Merck runs on the virus as a delivery vehicle. This virus is known as vesicular stomatitis and it causes flu-like symptoms, but Merck modifies and weakens it so it wont get you sick. Scientists insert a gene into the virus that contains directions for making the spikes. The virus is injected and replicates within you, and due to the inserted gene, you make the spikes. Your defense mechanisms then makes antibodies to the spikes.

Status: Merck have not yet started human clinical trials.

History: This same technology was used to make an Ebola vaccine called ERVEBO that was approved by the FDA in 2019.

$30 million to Sanofi

How this vaccine works: Sanofi also starts with a gene that provides the blueprint for the spike. They simply take that gene and insert it right into a virus called the baculovirus, and then infect an insect cell with that virus. Because of the inserted coronavirus gene, the insect cell then makes the spikes. The vaccine contains those spikes along with a 2nd part, an adjuvant containing Vitamin E, which helps the defense mechanisms do its job. Your immune system then makes antibodies to the spikes.

Status: Sanofi expects to start out clinical trials between October and December of this year.

History: This same technology employing a baculovirus was used to produce a flu vaccine called Flublok, which was approved by the FDA in 2013. Several other vaccines, including ones against hepatitis B and HPV, utilize the same technology, but use other practices in place of the baculovirus.

If you’ve been following along, you’ll notice that this adds up simply to about $2.2 billion, not the $3 billion we mentioned. The US government is awarding about $783 million to three companies to manufacture whichever Covid vaccines get approved by the FDA: Emergent BioSolutions, SiO2 Materials Science, and Ology Bioservices.