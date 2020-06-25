US takes Saudi Arabia off list of worst human traffickers

It also said that Saudi authorities had “criminally convicted and sentenced to stringent imprisonment terms two Saudi officials complicit in trafficking crimes during the year.”

As an outcome, the country was moved from Tier 3 to Tier 2 — but the report said the Saudis still need to make additional reforms to combat trafficking.

Tier 2 countries are not at the mercy of any potential consequences from the US, as the report says they’re “making significant efforts” to find yourself in compliance with US standards for combating trafficking. Tier 3 countries, however, may possibly face cuts to “non-humanitarian, non-trade related foreign assistance” and to “government official or employee participation in educational and cultural exchange programs,” the report states.

Saudi Arabia is just a close ally whose relationship with the US was complicated by the 2018 murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Despite criticism from congressional Republicans and Democrats, the Trump administration has maintained an in depth relationship with the country.

Saudi Arabia was one of five countries removed from the list of worst offenders. The the others are Bhutan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Gambia.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo launched the report at the State Department on Thursday along with White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump. He failed to mention the progress created by Saudi Arabia but did point out that 22 countries had improved their statuses, with 13 of those coming from sub-Saharan Africa.

“We take government-sponsored trafficking very seriously. It’s a perversion of any government’s reason for existence: to protect rights, not crush them,” Pompeo said. “The United States will not stand by as any government with a policy or pattern of human trafficking subjects its own citizens to this kind of oppression.”

Though Pompeo highlighted the not quite half a billion dollars the Trump administration has provided to combat trafficking, the administration has repeatedly tried to slash funding for the office that monitors and combats human trafficking at the State Department.

Last year the particular budget for any office was $61 million, and the Trump administration proposed a cut of significantly more than 60% for 2021 — to just $22 million.

In this year’s report, four countries were included with the list of worst offenders: Afghanistan, Algeria, Lesotho and Nicaragua.

The report says Afghanistan “is not making significant efforts” to remove trafficking and that it decreased police force efforts against perpetrators. It also says the Afghan security forces “continued to recruit and use children in combat and non-combat roles with impunity.”

Cuba remained on the list of worst offenders, and Pompeo pointed to the country’s reliance on trafficking as a source of income.

“Up to 50,000 Cuban doctors have been forced by the Castro regime into human trafficking situations in more than 60 countries around the globe. They are the regime’s number one source of income,” that he said.

Pompeo also designated China’s record on trafficking, pointing to the “horrendous conditions on Belt and Road projects” that the Chinese Communist Party forces its citizens to work in.

The State Department provided a briefing on the are accountable to some reporters; CNN had not been invited.