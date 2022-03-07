The heads of the relevant committees of the US House of Representatives and Senate have agreed on a bill to ban the import of energy from Russia and to suspend normal trade relations with the Russian Federation and Belarus.
“We have agreed on further legislative steps to ban the import of energy from Russia, the cessation of normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus,” said a statement issued by US lawmakers.
