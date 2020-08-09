US surpasses 5 million cases; Trump order raises questions

< button class ="gnt_em_vp_a gnt_em_vp__tp_a" data-g-r ="vp_ap vp_tg" data-c-vpattrs=' {"muted": real,"xprp":1,"bContent": incorrect,"an":"usatoday", "pn":"USA TODAY","vidNum":1,"docking": real}' data-c-vpdata=' {"adsEnabled": real,"awsPath":"news/politics","byline":"Associated Press","canonicalURL": "","contentSourceCode":"WCIT", "createDate":"2020-08-08T22:16:38.704Z","credit": "Associated Press, Wochit","duration":33000,"headline":"President Donald Trump signs several executive orders to provide coronavirus relief","hlsURL":"https://hlsmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/6ec0f413-d416-415f-9555-103b7f76ef65/d679f285-c32b-4fc0-a697-410939e27d8f/1080p_30fps,720p_30fps,480p_30fps,master.m3u8","id":"3328345001","image": {"url":"https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/08/08/USAT/195b72ea-026b-4690-9122-e0daf90bf66b-AP_Trump.jpg","opto": real},"initialPublishDate":"2020-08-08T22:18:33.064Z","keywords":"Donald Trump,executive (government),Coronavirus COVID-19,Executive Orders,Video Syndication - USAT,Video Syndication – International","mp4URL":"https://downloadmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/6ec0f413-d416-415f-9555-103b7f76ef65/d679f285-c32b-4fc0-a697-410939e27d8f/1080p_30fps.mp4","origin":"Wochit","pageURL": {"long":"https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/politics/2020/08/08/president-donald-trump-signs-executive-orders-coronavirus-relief/3328345001/"},"promoBrief":"The orders Trump signed would provide an extra $400 in unemployment benefits, suspend some student loan payments and protect renters from eviction.","publishDate":"2020-08-08T22:18:33.064Z","series":"","ssts": {"section":"news","subsection":"politics","topic":"","subtopic":""},"tags":[{"id":"26f031d1-9924-4f10-b4e6-019d076113d5","name":"Donald Trump"},{"id":"ef8aa956-dfac-4355-b50e-f484236232d9","name":"executive (government)"},{"id":"3cf746dc-de06-4d2f-be6c-aa7f4e34936e","name":"Coronavirus COVID-19"},{"id":"b50214f5-456e-4a5f-9785-fd9e032e1be4","name":"Executive Orders"},{"id":"6f55135f-3b5e-490d-8a52-a3b8e1f11ee7","name":"Video Syndication - USAT"},{"id":"abb1b69c-143a-47e0-9004-50120aa6b80d","name":"Video Syndication – International"}],"title":"President Donald Trump signs executive orders for coronavirus relief","url":"/videos/news/politics/2020/08/08/president-donald-trump-signs-executive-orders-coronavirus-relief/3328345001/"}' aria-label ="Play video" >

The U.S. reachedanother historic milestoneSunday, surpassing5million reported cases of COVID-19– a number approximately equivalent to one-quarter of overall around the world cases reported.

The numbers continue to holler greater:More than56,000 brand-new U.S. cases were reportedSunday, with more than 1, 000 deaths.More than162,000Americans have actually passed away in little bit more than 6 months.

TheJohns Hopkins University’s coronavirus dashboard likewise reported record-breaking numbers inBrazil, the 2nd hardest-hit country in regards to deaths and cases.Brazil has actually now surpassed100,000 deaths and 3million cases.

All this as the world neared20million cases, a number professionals commonly think is underreported due to inadequate screening.

The shocking numbers come as world leaders face the continuous human and financial toll of the infection.PresidentDonaldTrump has actually formerly associated high variety of cases in the U.S. to broadened screening, howeverdata shows testing alone cannot explain the high number of casesAs financial concerns installed over stalled stimulus settlements in(****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Trump looked for to act unilaterally bysigning executive orders on unemployment benefits and other steps to prop up the economy.(************************* ).

< button class ="gnt_em_vp_a gnt_em_vp__tp_a" data-g-r ="vp_tg" data-c-vpattrs =' {"muted": incorrect,"xprp":1,"bContent": incorrect,"an":"usatoday","pn":"USA TODAY","vidNum":2}' data-c-vpdata =" {"adsEnabled": real,"awsPath":"news","byline":"Just the FAQs","canonicalURL":"","contentSourceCode":"USAT","createDate":"2020-08-04T21:15:41.2Z","credit":"Just the FAQs, USA TODAY","duration":103000,"headline":"How COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting people of color","hlsURL":"https://hlsmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/7fd16c74-4042-440f-a010-5aaa49f2c003/47cef2a7-8799-4b55-b765-0c63b507ad75/1080p_30fps,720p_30fps,480p_30fps,master.m3u8","id":"3294245001","image": {"url":"https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/08/07/USAT/dbec99ac-410b-4257-9bde-7660f31f993e-RectThumb_RacialDisparities.png","opto": real} ,"initialPublishDate":"2020-08-04T21:24:24.681Z", "keywords": "Just the FAQs,Coronavirus COVID-19,Death and Dying,Video Syndication - OTT Platforms,Video Syndication - USAT,School-to-prison pipeline,Air Pollution,Higher Education,African Americans,Asian Americans,Native Americans,Hispanics,Racism,National Health Care,COVID-19 Testing,Asthma", "mp4URL": "https://downloadmedia.gannett-cdn.com/authoring/video-renditions/7fd16c74-4042-440f-a010-5aaa49f2c003/47cef2a7-8799-4b55-b765-0c63b507ad75/1080p_30fps.mp4", "origin": "USA TODAY", "pageURL": { "long": "https://www.usatoday.com/videos/news/justthefaqs/2020/08/04/why-people-color-dying-higher-rates-covid-19/3294245001/"}, "promoBrief": "Communities of color are dying at higher rates from the novel coronavirus than white Americans. Here's how structural inequities play a role.", "publishDate": "2020-08-07T15:40:16.581Z", "series": "", "ssts": {"section": "news", "subsection": "justthefaqs", "topic": "", "subtopic": ""}, "tags": [{"id":"57e0b16a-bbb7-4a12-8271-660519cd392a","name":"Just the FAQs"},{"id":"3cf746dc-de06-4d2f-be6c-aa7f4e34936e","name":"Coronavirus COVID-19"},{"id":"7d428e7c-b55e-4ae9-b01e-bd978c7c24b4","name":"Death and Dying"},{"id":"16fe9f9b-4247-4e2e-a73c-9fac5b14d01b","name":"Video Syndication - OTT Platforms"},{"id":"6f55135f-3b5e-490d-8a52-a3b8e1f11ee7","name":"Video Syndication - USAT"},{"id":"d5399233-1bce-4593-a918-c21edca7eb6d","name":"School-to-prison pipeline"},{"id":"1b47cb08-d94c-4612-ba5d-7d810b03da94","name":"Air Pollution"},{"id":"220c509e-b6d7-4c30-a5ec-0bff48a8d036","name":"Higher Education"},{"id":"4af0d3a9-c509-4f27-91b5-5602cd0ab38b","name":"African Americans"},{"id":"56deca53-e594-4db8-bac5-0d569476c7a1","name":"Asian Americans"},{"id":"45b53164-529f-4d2e-a39c-e07215cbb9c9","name":"Native Americans"},{"id":"94411bff-d559-40bd-91d1-7cea7dfcf35f","name":"Hispanics"},{"id":"3f673b7d-1e3b-4b62-b1a3-538c58c61b89","name":"Racism"},{"id":"b1417afa-b853-4e85-86d2-e05d1e0ce60b","name":"National Health Care"},{"id":"a41409c3-2b21-43b1-bd2b-f47b5ab5adc0","name":"COVID-19 Testing"},{"id":"f22de145-b7e6-4df1-90db-c37135508fb9","name":"Asthma"}], "title": "Why people of color are dying at higher rates from COVID-19", "url": "/videos/news/justthefaqs/2020/08/04/why-people-color-dying-higher-rates-covid-19/3294245001/"}" aria-label ="Play video" >

Here are some considerable advancements: