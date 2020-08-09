US surpasses 5 million cases; Trump order raises questions

The U.S. reachedanother historic milestoneSunday, surpassing5million reported cases of COVID-19– a number approximately equivalent to one-quarter of overall around the world cases reported.
The numbers continue to holler greater:More than56,000 brand-new U.S. cases were reportedSunday, with more than 1, 000 deaths.More than162,000Americans have actually passed away in little bit more than 6 months.
TheJohns Hopkins University’s coronavirus dashboard likewise reported record-breaking numbers inBrazil, the 2nd hardest-hit country in regards to deaths and cases.Brazil has actually now surpassed100,000 deaths and 3million cases.
All this as the world neared20million cases, a number professionals commonly think is underreported due to inadequate screening.
The shocking numbers come as world leaders face the continuous human and financial toll of the infection.PresidentDonaldTrump has actually formerly associated high variety of cases in the U.S. to broadened screening, howeverdata shows testing alone cannot explain the high number of casesAs financial concerns installed over stalled stimulus settlements in(****************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************** )Trump looked for to act unilaterally bysigning executive orders on unemployment benefits and other steps to prop up the economy.(************************* ).
