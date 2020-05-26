US supports Yemen’s unity, safety of its land – Middle East Monitor

US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday his nation’s position concerning the assistance of Yemen’s unity, sovereignty, as well as safety, Anadolu Agency reported.

In a letter he sent out to Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, Trump revealed: “Working together, we look forward to achieving just and lasting peace in Yemen.”

According word for word, which noted the 30 th wedding anniversary of Yemen’s unity, Trump verified that the US would certainly stand with Yemen when it come to its initiatives to preserve its unity, sovereignty, as well as safety.

VIEWPOINT: Despotic leaders are a lot more lethal than the coronavirus

“On behalf of the US people, I would like to congratulate the Yemenis through you on the occasion of celebrating the 30th National Unity Day.” Trump included: “We respect the ongoing partnership between our governments, and respect your efforts to achieve peace.”

On 22 May, Yemen popular its National Unity Day which notes the marriage of South Yemen as well as North Yemen in 1990.