US student visas: ‘A lot of students I know are scared for the future’

The spread of coronavirus has led to major changes for higher education across the world, with many institutions embracing virtual tuition as a way to allow students to carry on their learning.

But US immigration authorities have now said that international students whose courses move fully on the web this autumn could face having their visas revoked.

An advisory from US immigration authorities says that unless students switch to courses with face-to-face tuition they could be deported.

The decision has caused uncertainty and fear for the hundreds of thousands of international students who rely on student visas.

The BBC spoke to some of those affected.

‘There’s no clarity’

Tanisha Mittal

Tanisha Mittal, 22, is from Mumbai in India and studying for a masters in health management and policy at the University of Michigan.

“Like many other international students, I came back home to India right before the country went into lockdown. Everything has been online since then,” she says.

“I finally booked my ticket last week to return to the US. I woke around this rule the overnight. I was so anxious. I was not sure if I can go back.

“I’ve been really scared that now because of this confusing order I might be deported right back from the airport. My university had said they’d go hybrid so I understood this could not affect me but I had not been sure how I’d prove that to immigration officials. My flight is in 10 days, which makes the whole issue even more urgent for me.

“But there isn’t any clarity. There are so many categories of students and this order applies differently to each of them: students who are in the US, students who are within their home countries, new admits [admissions].

“Everyone is grappling with so many questions at this point. So basically, if your university is going on the web you need to return to your country of course, if it is hybrid you need to return to the US. The whole concept of personal choice has been removed and we’re literally being compelled to complete something that we might not want to complete.

“With Covid, it’s also unsafe because people from different countries would come back to campus. So, the risk has increased. What if cases surge and universities go fully online again? Will they ask us to go back? Will our visas be revoked? “

‘My scholarship may be rejected’

Molly Canham

Molly Canham, 18, is from Devon in the UK and contains been offered a sports scholarship to review at Louisiana State University.

“At the moment, I live my entire life on the day to day, being unsure of when I will be able to start university or start competing for my cross country team. I have now been signed to perform for the school so potentially maybe not being able to go there in August leaves me in fear that my scholarship may be rejected.

“Currently, I cannot access a visa to get to the USA, as the embassy is closed and most international students are being rejected.”

“I’m worried that my only option is to take any major/ course which has face-to-face time just so I can get there and maintain my sports scholarship.

“I am also in touch with other athletes who are on scholarship who either cannot get back in to the USA to study or are in danger from being deported back once again to England as a result of online course load.

“It makes me very anxious for the future as I usually do not want to be treated poorly and unfairly when I arrive at America. A lot of students I know are scared for the future at the moment.”

‘We came here with dreams’

Qinyuhui Chen

Qinyuhui Chen is a Chinese national majoring in psychology at Penn State University and happens to be in the US.

“I was pretty shocked when the announcement came out. It’s just so sudden.

“Our school includes a hybrid policy for the fall and will also be moving into complete online mode after Thanksgiving,” she explains, but worries about the impact this change may have on her as well as other students in a similar position.

“Many of my friends thought they could simply take online classes for the fall and have already returned home. For people who are still here, we’re constantly keeping our eyes on the price of plane tickets.

“I think it is simply not practical for us to rush forward and backward between our home country and the US. I really hope that the school will maybe give us a one credit hybrid class after thanksgiving so we’re able to stay in the US.

“I would really hope that ICE [US Immigration and Customs Enforcement] reconsider the policy. It is affecting each international student here in America. We paid huge amounts of money and came here with dreams. For people who cannot afford the seats or whose home country has a closed border, they could face deportation.”

‘The US needs international students’

Dev Wadhwa

Dev Wadhwa, 19, can be an Indian student majoring in computer sciences at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“I had admission offers from Australia, Canada and Hong Kong but I chose the US because of the quality of education,” he says.

“After the order was announced, one of my friends messaged me and said: ‘You’re going to be kicked out of the US.’ I was shocked and frustrated. It felt like a bombshell dropping on the top of you.

“For the first 24 hours it had been really, really frustrating for everyone. No-one knew what it meant.”

Although that he later discovered that his programme wouldn’t normally be affected, he adds that the stress for students has been difficult.

“We are already in the middle of an emergency. This had not been really needed right now. It’s just sad because some students don’t possess the choice to go back to their house countries or even to come back to the US from their home countries because of travel restrictions. So all of that is even more anxiety-inducing for them.”

But Dev says that he understands the decision.

“If you view it from the point of view of the administration, if a university is completely on the web you don’t need to take the US. It’s logical, I think. But on the other hand, the US needs international students to work for them and also to keep their universities going.

‘Panicked and anxious’

Nox Yang

Nox Yang is just a 20-year-old from China studying sociology and film at UCLA

Messages flooded into an online group for Chinese students at UCLA after the visa change was announced this week.

“Everyone was very panicked and anxious,” Nox Yang says.

Her university has an on-site and remote hybrid curriculum, but as a student in sociology and film, Yang may face difficulty signing up for on-site classes, as most of those currently offered for courses in science and maths.

“In the worst-case scenario, I will have to return to China, but it’s a lot of hassle,” Nox says, citing skyrocketed flight fares and quarantine requirements.

She adds that the time difference and China’s internet censorship can lead to more hurdles for remote learning.

‘It’s disappointing’

Iris Li, 20, is just a junior student from China at Emory University in Atlanta but is currently in Beijing

Iris Li woke around the news that she may not be in a position to renew her student visa, as she actually is taking only online classes from China.

The 20-year-old travelled back to her hometown Beijing, China in late March, only packing for a summer break. But her plan has been disrupted since the Covid-19 outbreak unfolded in the US, where she’s got lived for six years.

Iris’s visa appointment in early July was cancelled, as routine visa services in US embassies and consulates around the world remain suspended. Worse still, the ICE rule means she will not be issued a fresh student visa if having a fully on the web curriculum.

“It’s disappointing,” she says.

Reporting by Gareth Evans, Nikita Mandhani, Zhaoyin Feng and the UGC team.