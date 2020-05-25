US student declares plans to ‘eliminate Palestinians from the world’ – Middle East Monitor

A student from the University of California-Berkeley introduced his plan to be part of the Israeli military after he graduates to “eliminate Palestinian nationalism and Palestinians from the world.”

Identified as Harel Fishbein, the speaker expressed his want to “kill every last Palestinian until they no longer exist” throughout a student authorities committee vote on a decision titled “Condemning Bears for Palestine for Their Display in Eshleman Hall Glorifying Violent Terrorists.”

Presented by a Jewish student senator, Milton Zerman, the decision condemns a show by the Palestinian student group generally known as Bears for Palestine, which incorporates photographs of Palestinian freedom fighters: Fatima Bernawi, Rasmea Odeh and Leila Khaled.

The decision, which was voted down calls on the group to “significantly alter” or take away these photographs. The 4-1 vote got here per week after the committee adjourned a gathering earlier following an argument between pro-Palestinian members in the crowd and Zerman.

In a video posted on social media, Harel is heard repeatedly stating he’ll be part of the Israeli military and kill all Palestinians

A Facebook submit by Wafaa, a student who attended the assembly, mentioned: “One speaker, a scrawny white Zionist dude, wearing an orange shirt, and a curly ponytail, came up, and he said ‘this is my last semester, and after this I want to join the IDF [Israeli army], and I will make sure to kill every last Palestinian until they no longer exist.’ Then his coward ass exited the room, went down the stairs, and everyone that followed him to confront him, including me, couldn’t find him.”

There was a gathering at UC Berkeley tonight that simply ended about 45 minutes in the past. A Zionist group on campus supported… Publiée par Wafaa sur Lundi 10 février 2020

Shelby Weiss, a Hillel member and the solely student senator who voted sure on the decision, denounced Harel’s feedback after the assembly’s conclusion, saying they “do not reflect my feelings and I speak for most members of my community that we do not condone those words … Our support for the bill itself does not amount to those sentiments or those feelings of violence or hostility.”

“Clearly Berkeley is not united against hate,” mentioned campus senior Nathan Bentolila throughout the assembly. “I honestly have very little to say, the Jewish community is beyond disappointed.”

Numerous Jewish viewers members in assist of BFP disagreed with Bentolila, calling out, “You don’t speak for us”.