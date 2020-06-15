US stock futures fall, suggesting the continued fear of a coronavirus second wave

A second wave could undermine the extreme optimism about the economy that had catapulted US stocks toward record highs.

Asia, meanwhile, dipped lower to start out the week.

Nikkei N225 Kospi KOSPI Hang Seng Index HSI Japan’sdropped 0.6% all through Monday trading hours. South Korea’slost 0.4%. Hong Kong’sfell 0.6%.

Shanghai Composite SHCOMP China’swas flat as government statistics showed a struggling-but-still recovering economy on Monday.

China’s economic outlook

Industrial production increased 4.4% in May compared to a year ago, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics, improving slightly from the month before.

Investment activity, meanwhile, fell 6.3% for the first five months of the year. While negative, economists at Capital Economics remarked that the percentage implies a significant improvement in May compared to the months prior: Such activity fell significantly more than 10% from January-to-April.

And while retail sales fell 2.8% in May when compared with the prior year, which was still a lot better than April’s 7.5% decline. Still, the three readings all fell below forecasts from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Activity in the country’s services sector expanded for the very first time this year, based on China’s National Services Industry Manufacturing Index. The index measures the change in output of the services sector every month.

“Overall economic output returned above 2019 levels in May for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak,” Martin Rasmussen, China economist for Capital Economics, wrote in a research report on Monday. “We had previously thought that China’s economy wouldn’t return to positive year-on-year growth until [the third quarter]. But today’s data claim that this milestone may be reached this quarter.”

There are still significant signs of weakness in the world’s second largest economy. The unemployment rate in May was 5.9%, slightly better than April’s 6%. Rasmussen, though, remarked that migrant workers who lost their jobs are not correctly accounted for in that survey.

He added that growth in industrial sales for exports turned negative in May, suggesting that “external demand will remain a drag.”

Concerns of a resurgence of coronavirus can also be weighing on investors. Authorities in China are racing to stop a potential second wave after dozens of coronavirus cases popped up in Beijing.

“Nerves around a second wave persist in the background,” wrote Stephen Innes, chief world wide markets strategist at AxiCorp, in a research note Monday.

Oil also moved lower. US oil futures on Monday tumbled more than 3%, trading at $35.08 per barrel. Brent, the global oil benchmark, lost more than 2% to $37.84 per barrel. Both contracts plunged more than 8% last week amid concerns of a resurgence of the pandemic.

— Matt Egan and Anneken Tappe contributed for this report.