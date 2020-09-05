US states should be ready to distribute a vaccine by November “just in case,” says Surgeon General

A nurse administers a Covid-19 vaccination as part of a vaccine study at Research Centers of America on August 7 in Hollywood, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

US states should be ready to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by November 1 “just in case” one is ready, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said in an ABC News interview Friday.

“We’ve always said that we are hopeful for a vaccine by the end of this year or beginning of next year,” Adams said. “That said, it’s not just about having a vaccine that is safe and effective — it’s about being ready to distribute it.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked state public health officials to prepare to distribute a coronavirus vaccine by late October or early November.

Adams said the guidance is “just in case” a vaccine is approved by that time — reiterating comments by public health officials that such an event is possible but not probable.

He added that data from Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials has been positive, and independent safety boards ensure the vaccine only moves forward if “there is good evidence” of its efficacy.

“The most telling thing I can say to people is that when there is a Covid vaccine available, I and my family will be in line to get it,” Adams said. “I think it will be safe, I think it will be effective and I think it will help us end this outbreak.”