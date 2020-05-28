US State Takes Google to Court Over Location Tracking

The US state of Arizona filed a lawsuit Wednesday accusing Google of committing fraud by being misleading about gathering location information. Arizona legal professional normal Mark Brnovich stated the swimsuit resulted from an investigation launched two years in the past after a media report that Google had methods of understanding the place customers have been even when they opted not to share location data with the web agency.

“While Google users are led to believe they can opt-out of location tracking, the company exploits other avenues to invade personal privacy,” Brnovich stated in a launch.

Today we filed a client fraud lawsuit towards Google for misleading and unfair practices used to get hold of customers’ location information, which Google then exploits for its profitable promoting enterprise. — Mark Brnovich (@CommonBrnovich) May 27, 2020

“It’s nearly impossible to stop Google from tracking your movements without your knowledge or consent.”

The swimsuit expenses Google with violating Arizona fraud regulation and requires the corporate to hand over cash it created from its actions in that state.

“The attorney general and the contingency fee lawyers filing this lawsuit appear to have mischaracterized our services,” Google spokesman Jose Castaneda stated in response to an AFP inquiry.

“We have always built privacy features into our products and provided robust controls for location data.”

He added that Google seems ahead to “setting the record straight.”

While Google offers customers the choice of declining to share location data whereas utilizing its companies or smartphones powered by Google-made Android software program, it may well glean from app or on-line exercise the place customers are to goal advertisements, the swimsuit argued.