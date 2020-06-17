US State Department: Armenia met minimum requirements of fiscal transparency for 2020 – Panorama

The United States Department of State released on June 15 the 2020 Fiscal Transparency Report, which discovered that 76 of 141 governments reviewed by the department met minimum requirements of fiscal transparency, while 65 governments did not meet minimum requirements.

The State Department’s fiscal transparency review process assesses whether governments meet minimum requirements of fiscal transparency. For the purpose of this report, the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency include having key budget documents which can be publicly available, substantially complete, and broadly speaking reliable. The review includes an assessment of the transparency of processes for awarding government contracts and licenses for natural resource extraction.

The department listed Armenia those types of countries which met the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency for 2020, to mean people disclosure of national budget documentation (to include income and expenditures by ministry) and government contracts and licenses for natural resource extraction (to include bidding and concession allocation practices). The list also featured Georgia and Turkey.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan ranked among those governments that were found not to meet with the minimum requirements of fiscal transparency, the Voice of America’s Armenian service reported.

During the review period, budget documents and debt burden were publicly available in Azerbaijan, including on the web, and provided a substantially complete picture of the government’s revenues, including natural resource revenues, the reports said. However, it noted, the criteria and procedures by which the national government awards contracts or licenses for natural resource extraction – especially for oil production sharing agreements – were only partially specified in law, regulation, or public documents. It isn’t clear from what extent the us government followed applicable laws and regulations for awarding contracts or licenses for natural resource extraction. Basic information on such awards was made publicly available after contracts were awarded.

Two other neighbors of Armenia, Russia and Iran, aren’t included in the report.

Fiscal transparency is a critical element of effective public financial management, helps build market confidence, and underpins economic sustainability.

Annual reviews of the fiscal transparency of governments that receive U.S. assistance help ensure U.S. taxpayer funds are employed appropriately and supply opportunities to dialogue with governments on the importance of fiscal transparency.