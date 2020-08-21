US special forces veteran arrested for passing secrets to Russia

A previous US special forces captain has actually been arrested on charges of espionage, the US Department of Justice states.

Peter Debbins is declared to have actually passed categorized details to the Russian military intelligence firm (GRU) over a duration of more than ten years.

A DoJ press release says during several visits to Russia in the 2000s he had contact with GRU agents, who understood him by the code word Ikar Lesnikov.

Capt Debbins, 45, deals with life jail time if founded guilty.

The Gainesville, Virginia, male is charged with conspiring to supply US nationwide defence details to representatives of a foreign federal government.

“Debbins violated his oath as a US Army officer, betrayed the special forces and endangered our country’s national security by revealing classified information to Russian intelligence officers, providing details of his unit, and identifying special forces team members for Russian intelligence to try to recruit as a spy,” Assistant Attorney General John Demers stated.

“Our country put its highest trust in this defendant, and he took that trust and weaponised it against the United States.”

‘Son of Russia’

Capt Debbins’ …