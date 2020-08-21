US special envoy for Syria to visit Switzerland, Turkey – Middle East Monitor

US Special Envoy for Syria James Jeffrey will pay a visit to Switzerland and Turkey to discuss latest efforts for the resolution of the Syrian conflict, the State Department said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Jeffrey will start his nearly a-week-long travel to Geneva, Istanbul and Ankara on Saturday, the Office of the Spokesperson said in a statement.

“In Geneva, Ambassador Jeffrey will meet with counterparts in the international community, including UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, and others who are participating in the Constitutional Committee meetings on Syria that commence on August 24,” it said.

It added that the US “does not directly participate in” these UN-facilitated meetings aiming to reinvigorate the constitutional reform process in Syria. The focus of the ambassador’s meetings will be “to advance the UN’s efforts to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Syria.”

READ: US sanctions 6 senior Syrian regime officials

He will head to Istanbul on Aug. 26 to meet with Syrian opposition groups and other members of Syrian civil society to discuss Washington’s latest efforts in Syria, including US’ “maximum economic and political pressure campaign to hold the Assad regime accountable and end the suffering of the Syrian people.”

The next day he will…