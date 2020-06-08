US Soccer Federation considers changing its policy over players standing during national anthem

The US Soccer Federation’s board of directors will certainly reportedly consider changing its policy which says players must stand during the national anthem.

Following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody, the USSF last week released a statement saying they certainly were “united against racism”, although some argue this contradicts their stance over players protesting during the national anthem.

In 2016, US women’s national team player Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the national anthem in a match against Thailand, among the first athletes to join NFL quarter-back Colin Kaepernick in his protest against police brutality and racial inequality.

The USSF taken care of immediately her protest by implementing specific rules which stopped her from doing so again. Policy 604-1, which arrived to effect in 2017, says: “All persons representing a Federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the Federation is represented”.

According to ESPN though, the governing body has reportedly called a special meeting for Tuesday — at the urging of USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone — to address the policy.