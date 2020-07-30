US slaps sanctions on Syria in push for Assad to end war – Middle East Monitor

The United States on Wednesday enforced brand-new sanctions targeted at cutting off funds for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s federal government and cautioned that anybody working with Damascus was likewise at threat of being blacklisted, Reuters reports.

Assad’s boy, Hafez, was amongst 4 individuals and 10 entities, consisting of a Syrian army system, targeted by Washington over allegations they either helped federal government financing through high-end realty building and construction– often on land belonging to displaced civilians– or lengthened the almost decade-long war.

“More sanctions will follow as part of a sustained campaign of economic and political pressure to deny the Assad regime the resources it uses to wage war against the Syrian people,” the White House stated in a declaration.

A crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war, with Iran and Russia backing the federal government and the United States supporting the opposition. Millions of individuals have actually run away Syria and millions more have actually been internally displaced.

The US sanctions, enforced under the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act and other steps, come as Assad faces a deepening recession.

Syria was currently subject to US and European Union sanctions that have actually frozen possessions of the state and numerous business and people. Washington likewise prohibits American export and financial investment in Syria, along with deals including oil and hydrocarbon items.

READ: The US Caesar sanctions are a penalty not a service for Syria

Wednesday’s action marks the 2nd round of sanctions enforced by Washington under the Caesar Act, which can freeze the possessions of anybody handling Syria, despite citizenship, and cover a lot more sectors. It likewise targets those handling entities in Syria from Russia and Iran.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated in a declaration that the sanctions were planned to push Assad to take irreparable actions towards ending the nation’s war as called for by the United Nations Security Council.

A senior US authorities, speaking on condition of privacy, likewise warned financiers in the Middle East, consisting of Gulf countries, that the United States would not be reluctant to blacklist those who assist the Syrian federal government “steal land from displaced civilians to profit and support” Assad’s federal government.

Syrian authorities blame Western sanctions for extensive civilian challenge in the nation, where a collapse of the currency has actually led to skyrocketing costs and individuals having a hard time to manage food and standard products.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft informed a Security Council conference on Syria on Wednesday that Washington’s sanctions on Syria are not planned to hurt the nation’s individuals and do not target humanitarian help.