US slams Turkey’s Erdogan for hosting Hamas – Middle East Monitor

The United States stated on Tuesday it highly challenged Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s current hosting of 2 leaders of Hamas in Istanbul.

The State Department stated the authorities were Specially Designated Global Terrorists and the United States was inquiring about one for his participation in several terrorist attacks, hijackings, and kidnappings.

A Turkish federal government declaration on Saturday stated Erdogan gotten Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas Political Bureau, and an accompanying delegation.

The State Department stated the Saturday conference was the 2nd time this year Erdogan had actually invited leaders of the armed Islamist group that has actually managed Gaza for over a years, after a conference on February 1.

President Erdogan’s continued outreach to this terrorist organisation just serves to separate Turkey from the worldwide neighborhood, damages the interests of the Palestinian individuals, and damages worldwide efforts to avoid terrorist attacks released from Gaza,

it stated in a declaration.

“We continue to raise our concerns about the Turkish government’s relationship with Hamas at the highest levels.”

Just hours previously, US President Donald Trump applauded Erdogan for launching American pastor Andrew Brunson in 2015 after holding him for 2 years.

