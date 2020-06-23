US Should ‘Immediately Enforce’ Sanctions on Chinese Officials For Abuses in Xinjiang: Religious Freedom Panel

U.S. President Donald Trump should “immediately enforce” sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for rights abuses in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR) as authorized by an act of Congress he signed into law this week, according to a panel on religious freedom.

On Wednesday, Trump enacted the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 (UHRPA), which passed nearly unanimously through both houses of Congress last month and highlights arbitrary incarceration, forced labor, as well as other abuses in the XUAR—home to internment camps holding as many as 1.8 million Uyghurs as well as other Muslims.

In addition to condemning the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for the three-year-old internment camp program, the newest law requires regular track of the situation in the region by U.S. government bodies for the application of sanctions to top officials such as for instance XUAR party chief Chen Quanguo. It also addresses Chinese government harassment of Uyghurs living inside the United States.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) noted that the Trump administration has been “unambiguous in expressing both concern and outrage” on the treatment of Uyghurs as well as other ethnic minorities in China and called on the White House to turn its words in to action.

“USCIRF urges the Administration to enforce the Act and issue immediate and targeted sanctions against Chinese government officials responsible for the persecution of Uyghurs,” it said.

“The administration must take meaningful action now to condemn China’s crimes against humanity, modern slavery, and cultural genocide.”

Tense relations

Trump’s signing of the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act into law drew applause from the Uyghur exile community yet others who have championed the rights of the Uyghur people.

Washington-based Uyghur-American attorney Nury Turkel, who last month was appointed to USCIRF, noted that the newest law “is the first bill in the history of the Uyghur people being put in place to protect their political, social, and religious rights.”

Beijing, that has previously warned of retaliation “in proportion” if Chen Quanguo were targeted as part of legislation in support of the Uyghurs, said that the UHRPA “stigmatized Xinjiang’s anti-terrorism, anti-secession, and deradicalization measures,” and warned of “consequences” to come.

The signing follows months of tense relations between your U.S. and China, with the Trump administration taking multiple jabs at Beijing for the lack of transparency in handling the coronavirus pandemic, trade policy, and expansive territorial claims.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo held a seven-hour closed-door ending up in China’s foreign policy chief, Yang Jiechi, in Hawaii on Wednesday, marking the very first high-level meeting between the two countries considering that the beginning of the outbreak.

It also came on the exact same day that the Washington Post published an excerpt from the forthcoming memoir by former national security adviser John Bolton which claimed that Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping he approved of China’s construction of its camp network amidst negotiations on a trade agreement.

According to Bolton, Trump even “pleaded” with Xi to help ensure he was re-elected in 2020.

Trump later told the Wall Street Journal that signing the UHRPA proved he would not back to China and called Bolton a “liar.”

In the unlikely event that Trump had vetoed the act, Congress could have overridden him due to the near unanimous support it received in both the House and the Senate.

Presidential discretion

Under the UHRPA, Chinese officials such as for instance Chen deemed responsible for persecution in the XUAR could see their assets in the U.S. frozen and be afflicted by visa restrictions under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, crafted initially to cope with rights abuses in Russia.

However, the act provides significant leeway for Trump to withhold sanctions if that he believes doing this would run counter to U.S. interests. His administration already has the ability to sanction Chinese officials over rights abuses and it has chosen to not do so, amidst fears that it could derail the implementation of a long-stalled U.S.-China trade deal.

While Trump on Wednesday praised the new law for its power to “[hold] accountable perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses” in the XUAR, that he also noted in a statement following the signing that it “purports to limit my discretion to terminate inadmissibility sanctions.”

The president said such limitations could possibly be inconsistent along with his constitutional authorities to receive foreign officials as diplomatic representatives, and therefore would consider the relevant section “advisory and non-binding.” He pledged to make efforts to notify relevant congressional committees before removing inadmissibility sanctions against any officials targeted by the new law.

Last month, Sophie Richardson, the China director at New York-based Human Rights Watch, told the web journal Foreign Policy that the UHRPA is the first piece of legislation to explicitly recognize rights abuses in the XUAR and put down U.S. policy responses to them.

“A lot depends on how enthusiastically this is enforced,” she noted.

When asked by RFA’s Uyghur Service Friday concerning the likelihood that the administration would simply take measures against officials such as for instance Chen underneath the new legislation, Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson for the U.S. State Department, responded, “We do not comment on sanctions.”

“We are working hard to encourage the PRC (People’s Republic of China) government to cease its human rights abuses in Xinjiang, and we are constantly evaluating various measures to do so,” she said.

A senior administration official told RFA Friday that Trump “has a strong, action-oriented record of holding the Chinese government accountable for its atrocities in Xinjiang,” citing restrictions on visas and exports that he imposed a year ago on Chinese entities complicit in the abuses.

“We call on the Chinese government to produce the an incredible number of Uyghurs as well as other minorities arbitrarily detained in their 21st century indoctrination camps and immediately end its forced labor methods for ‘Made in China’ goods being exported all over the world.”

Congress might also soon deliberate new legislation which would prohibit imports from the XUAR to the U.S. amid growing evidence that internment camps in the location have increasingly transitioned from political indoctrination to forced labor, with detainees being sent to work in cotton and textile factories.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, introduced in March, would block imports from the location unless proof can be shown that they are perhaps not linked to forced labor.

Reported by Alim Seytoff for RFA’s Uyghur Service. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.