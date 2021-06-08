US should be ‘very concerned’ as Delta variant spreads in Britain: Doctor
Dr. Jonathan Javitt, NRX Pharmaceuticals CEO & Adjunct Professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic, variants, and NRX Pharmaceuticals going public.

