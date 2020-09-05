US shareholder rule proposals blasted as ‘draconian’

The US Department of Labor has actually been implicated of acquiescing pressure from business lobbyists after it proposed “draconian” guidelines that critics argued would weaken shareholder democracy.

Institutional Shareholder Services, the world’s biggest proxy consultant, berated the DoL over the brand-new proposals that cover how personal pension funds vote at yearly conferences. If offered the consent, the guidelines would forbid some US pension funds from voting at yearly conferences “unless the fiduciary prudently determines that the matter has an economic impact on the plan”.

Lorraine Kelly, governance organization head at ISS, which recommends huge financiers on how to vote at yearly conferences, stated the proposals were bad news for shareholder democracy.

“Once again, corporate interests and their lobbyists have successfully engineered action intended to mute the voice of shareholders,” she stated.

“By attempting to impose unnecessary and draconian hurdles to proxy voting, this rule proposal and the broader, concerted campaign to disenfranchise investors will ultimately weaken portfolio company oversight and harm the ‘millions of American workers’ the DoL purports to protect.”

The relocation is the most recent indication of how Europe and the US are diverging when it pertains to so-called sustainable investing. The …