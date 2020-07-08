US sets grim record of more than 60k COVID-19 cases in a single day

The United States has set a grim record of more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day – as the final number of positive infections around the world surpassed 3 million.

Just over 60,000 new cases were reported in 24 hours on Tuesday, up from the last record of 53,600 infections set last Thursday.

The number of cases across the US has now surpassed 3 million and more than 131,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic took hold in March.

Deaths from COVID-19 increased by simply over 900 on Tuesday. Despite the spike, deaths across the nation have typically been trending downwards.

Health experts say deaths are a lagging indicator because it does take time for people to have sick and die. The current death rates likely represent cases that were diagnosed about a month ago.

The grim milestone of more than 3 million confirmed cases came as more states reported record numbers of new infections.

California, Hawaii, Idaho, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday shattered their previous daily record highs for new cases.

The biggest jumps occurred in Texas and California, the two largest US states, with more than 10,000 each.

Health officials have reported alarming upswings of daily caseloads in roughly two dozen states in the last two weeks.

About 24 states also have reported disturbingly high illness rates as a percentage of diagnostic tests conducted over the past week.

Texas recorded 10,028 new cases and California hit 10,201 new infections in a single day on Tuesday, crossing a sobering milestone rarely seen considering that the pandemic first hit the united states.

New York and Florida would be the only other states to record more than 10,000 new cases in a single day.

New York hit that grim total back in April when New York City hospitals were inundated and hundreds of individuals were dying every day. Florida topped 10,000 confirmed cases a week ago.

Coronavirus infections are now rising in 40 states over the US. The US has seen a 27 % increase in new COVID-19 cases in the last week compared to the previous seven days. New cases per day nationwide have hit record levels of more than 50,000

Texas surged past 8,000 statewide hospitalizations for the very first time over the long holiday week-end – a more than quadruple increase on days gone by month.

On Tuesday, the number of hospitalizations soared past 9,000 and Texas also set a new high for deaths in a single day with 60.

Mayors in some of the largest cities in the state and US – including Austin, San Antonio and Houston – have warned that hospitals could soon become overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Deaths remain lower in Texas compared to other big states. As of Tuesday, Texas has confirmed that at the least 2,715 people have died due to COVID-19.

A widely cited mortality model from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected on Tuesday that US deaths would reach 208,000 by November 1 with the outbreak likely to gain new momentum heading into the fall.

A hoped-for summertime decline in transmission of the virus never materialized, in accordance with IHME researchers.

‘The US did not experience a true end of the initial wave of the pandemic,’ the IHME’s director, Dr Christopher Murray, said.

‘This will not spare us from a 2nd surge in the fall, which will hit particularly hard in states currently seeing high levels of infections.’

In Arizona, still another hot spot, the rate of coronavirus tests coming back positive rose to 26 % for the week ended July 5, leading two dozen states with positivity rates exceeding 5 %. The World Heath Organization considers a rate over 5 % to be troubling.

The surge has forced authorities to backpedal on moves to reopen companies, such as restaurants and bars, after mandatory lockdowns in March and April paid down economic activity to a virtual standstill and put millions of Americans out of work.

In Florida, more than four dozen hospitals across 25 of 67 counties reported their intensive care units had reached full capacity, according to the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration.

Only 17 % of the total 6,010 adult ICU beds statewide were available on Tuesday, down from 20 percent three days earlier.

President Donald Trump, who has pushed for restarting the US economy and urged Americans to return for their normal routines, said on Tuesday however lean on state governors to open schools in the fall.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said some people desired to keep schools closed for political reasons.

‘No way, so we’re greatly going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.’

He also said that he disagrees with Dr Anthony Fauci’s assessment of the dire situation the country faces as the virus continues to spread.

‘The ongoing state is really negative,’ the infectious infection expert said on Monday. ‘We remain knee-deep in the first wave of COVID-19 infections.’

Trump disagreed, saying: ‘I think we have been in a good place. I disagree with him.’

‘Dr Fauci said don’t wear masks, now he says wear them,’ he continued, adding that the immunologist has ‘said numerous things’ that, in accordance with Trump, was bad advice.