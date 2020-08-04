US sends world’s largest plane to Israel to pick up Iron Dome missile systems – Middle East Monitor

The world’s largest plane landed in Tel Aviv airport the other day, bring a freight of US military trucks to be packed with an Israeli air defence system.

The huge Antonov An-225 bring ‘OshKosh’ trucks were fitted with Iron Dome missile defence system batteries prior to leaving Israel.

The Unit for International Transport of the Directorate of Production and Procurement in the Israeli Ministry of Defence was associated with bringing the Antonov plane to Israel, the ministry revealed.

The plane has actually formerly landed in Israel in 2008.

The huge tactical airlift freight plane– powered by 6 turbofan engines– boasts an optimum departure weight of 640 tonnes and was initially developed to bring the Russian area shuttle bus by the Antonov Design Bureau in the Ukrainian SSR within the Soviet Union throughout the 1980 s.

Last year, the US Army bought 2 batteries from Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, that included 12 launchers, 2 sensing units, 2 battlement management centres and 240 interceptors, at an expense of $1.5 billion.

The completely mobile system brings 10 kilogrammes of dynamites and can obstruct an inbound projectile from 4 to 70 kilometres away.

