US sends oil shipment to Saudi Arabia – Middle East Monitor

The United States sent out a shipment of crude to Saudi Arabia in June, information from the US Census Bureau revealed the other day, in what appears to be the very first such shipment considering that the US restriction on unrefined exports ended in 2015, Reuters reported.

The United States delivered about 550,000 barrels, or 18,300 barrels daily (bpd), of crude to Saudi Arabia in June, US Census information programs.

Data reveals a little 1,000- barrel shipment to Saudi Arabia in2002 That was throughout the four-decade restriction on exports.

The size of June’s freight is less than what would be delivered even in the tiniest class of unrefined tankers called Aframax vessels. Traders stated it is possible the freight belonged to another shipment headed to a various nation. There are no records of a crude shipment to Saudi Arabia from the United States in Refinitiv Eikon vessel tracking information.

Pakistan PM: ‘US asked us to mediate between Saudi Arabia and Iran’

Saudi Arabia is among the most significant providers of crude to the UnitedStates It sent out about 1.2 million barrels daily of crude in May, the most in 3 years, the outcome of a brief oil rate war in between Saudi Arabia and Russia that emerged simply as the coronavirus pandemic was intensifying worldwide.

That produced a significant supply excess, which the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by …