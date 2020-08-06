US sending 3 plane loads of aid to Lebanon after blast – Middle East Monitor

The US is sending 3 C-130 freight aircrafts to Lebanon with aid implied to assist that nation recuperate from a terrible blast in Beirut, Central Command revealed Thursday, Anadolu Agency reports.

General Frank McKenzie notified the chief of Lebanon’s militaries, General Joseph Aoun, of the pending shipment of water, food and medical products throughout a phone conversation.

“General McKenzie expressed US willingness to continue to work with the Lebanese Armed Forces to help provide aid and assistance to meet the needs of the Lebanese people during this terrible tragedy,” Captain Bill Urban stated in a declaration.

McKenzie likewise “expressed a desire to continue to partner with the Lebanese Armed Forces, the US Embassy in Beirut, and USAID to identify and expedite support for Lebanon’s recovery effort,” stated Urban.

Both generals swore to stay in close contact as Lebanon recuperates from the blast.

Lebanese authorities state a fire at a storage facility at the Port of Beirut led to the huge blast Tuesday after it sparked a stock of ammonium nitrate that was seized, eliminating a minimum of 135 individuals, hurting almost 5,000 and triggering huge residential or commercial property damage in the capital.

The blast rocked Lebanon while the nation remains in the middle of its …