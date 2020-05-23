US senators express ‘grave concern’ over Israel’s annexation plan – Middle East Monitor

In a letter sent out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as his Defence Minister Benny Gantz, 19 US senators alerted that linking components of the inhabited West Bank would certainly threaten getting to a tranquil option to the dispute.

The Senate Democrats, that were led by the Senator of Maryland Chris Van Hollen, revealed their worry as well as caution in a letter sent out to Netanyahu as well as Gantz.

In their letter, they: “Warned that such a move would mark a dramatic reversal of decades of shared understandings between the US, Israel, the Palestinians, and the international community, and would impact Israel’s future, placing its security and democracy at risk.”

The senators included: “A deep commitment to Israel’s security and a shared set of democratic values are foundational elements of the close relationship between our countries. We are therefore concerned that unilateral annexation puts both Israel’s security and democracy at risk.”

They proceeded: “Annexation would betray our shared democratic values by denying Palestinians’ right to self-determination in a viable, sovereign, independent and contiguous state.”

“It could bring an end to Palestinian security cooperation with Israel, directly threatening the security of the Israeli people, and endanger Israel’s crucial peace agreement with Jordan.”

Concluding their letter, they revealed: “As friends and supporters of Israel, we caution you against taking unilateral steps that would fray our unique bonds, imperil Israel’s future and place out of reach the prospect of a lasting peace,” worrying that “If you move forward with unilateral annexation, we would not support that action.”