US senators call for ending military aid to Azerbaijan – Armenian News

Senators Robert Menendez and Cory Booker, the Democratic US senators from New Jersey, issued a statement condemning Azerbaijan’s brazen attack this week on military and civilian targets in Armenia’s Tavush Province.

The two lawmakers also called for ending US military aid to Azerbaijan, Asbarez reports.

“We are deeply concerned about the reports of violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Azerbaijan, with Turkey’s support, has chosen a path of violence instead of the peaceful, negotiated process spearheaded by the OSCE Minsk Group. We urge a stop to the fighting and immediate resumption of peace talk,” said Menendez and Booker.

“Baku’s recent actions have only exacerbated violence and hindered efforts to reach lasting stability and peaceful end to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, forcing us to once again raise serious questions about our current levels of military assistance to the Government of Azerbaijan,” added the senators.

“Providing nearly $120 million in security assistance to a regime that flouts a peace process co-chaired by the US is absurd. We call on the Trump administration to immediately halt this assistance and fully respect Section 907 of the FREEDOM Support Act,” explained the lawmakers.