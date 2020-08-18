A report by the Senate intelligence committee supplies a bonanza of brand-new information about Donald Trump’s relationship with Moscow, and states that a Russian nationwide who worked carefully with Trump’s governmental project in 2016 was a profession intelligence officer.

The bipartisan report runs to almost 1,000 pages and goes even more than in 2015’s investigation into Russian election interference by unique district attorneyRobert Mueller It sets out a spectacular web of contacts in between Trump, his leading election assistants and Russian federal government authorities, in the months leading up to the 2016 election.

The Senate panel recognizes Konstantin Kilimnik as a Russian intelligence officer utilized by the GRU, the military intelligence company behind the 2018 poisoning of the Russian moleSergei Skripal It mentions proof– a few of it edited– connecting Kilimnik to the GRU’s hacking and dumping of Democratic party emails.

Kilimnik worked for over a decade in Ukraine with Paul Manafort, Trump’s project supervisor. In 2016 Manafort consulted with Kilimnik, went over how Trump may beat Hillary Clinton, and offered the Russian spy internal ballot information. The committee stated it could not “reliably determine” why Manafort turned over this details, or just what Kilimnik made with it.

It explains Manafort’s determination to hand down personal product to declared Moscow representatives as a“grave counterintelligence threat” The report calls Kilimnik part of “a cadre of people …