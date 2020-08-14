US seizes millions of dollars of Iranian fuel bound for Venezuela



Bella was one of 4 vessels that fuel was taken from





The US states it has actually taken control of 4 Iranian fuel deliveries bound for Venezuela in the largest-ever seizure of its kind.

About 1.1 million barrels of fuel were taken “with the assistance of foreign partners”, according to theJustice Department

Washington stated the deliveries breached US sanctions.

Iran’s ambassador to Venezuela declared that neither the ships nor their owners were Iranian.

A judge provided a warrant for the seizure of the oil freight from the 4 tankers after the US submitted a suit last month.

In a declaration on Friday, the US Justice Department stated it had “successfully executed the seizure” of “a multimillion dollar fuel shipment by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)”.

The IRGC is a branch of the Iranian militaries that the US has actually designated a foreign terrorist organisation.

“This seized property is now in US custody,” the declaration stated, without defining when or where the seizures happened.

The …