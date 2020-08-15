US seizes cargo of four Iran tankers en route to Venezuela – Middle East Monitor

The United States has seized the cargo of four Iranian fuel tankers transporting supplies to Venezuela, continuing to step up its campaign of maximum pressure on Iran and sanctions on the two allied countries.

The move was announced by US officials yesterday who told the Associated Press that the ships were not physically confiscated and that no military force was used in their seizures. Instead, the US government threatened the owners, insurers, and captains of the ships with sanctions in order to pressure them to give up their cargo, which has now reportedly become property of the US.

Prior to the announcement by the officials, who requested to remain anonymous, it was reported by prosecutors that the four ships were transporting 1.1 million barrels of fuel to Venezuela. The tankers, however, failed to arrive at the South American nation and instead went missing, before two of them later reappeared near Cape Verde.

Despite the seriousness of the move, Iranian Ambassador to Venezuela Hajad Soltani dismissed the idea that it was a success for US sanctions, stating that neither the ships nor their owners were actually Iranian.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, Soltani alleged that “This is another lie and act of psychological warfare…