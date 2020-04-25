US Sees Rise In Calls To Emergency Services About Ingesting Disinfectant

Following Trump’s comments, the U.S. emergency hotlines witnessed a sudden surge in calls inquiring about injecting disinfectant into a sick person’s lungs.

Maryland officials have already issued an order barring every citizen from injecting or ingesting any disinfectant.

ALERT🚨: We have received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use and #COVID19. This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route. — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) April 24, 2020

Maryland Emergency Management Agency also revealed on Twitter, that it has received numerous calls from people seeking clarification regarding the disinfectant as a means to prevent COVID-19.

New York City too reported a similar stream of incoming calls.

New York Poison Control Center has revealed that it has already received 30 calls related to Lysol and other household cleaning products.

