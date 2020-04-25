US Sees Rise In Calls To Emergency Services About Ingesting Disinfectant

Following Trump’s comments, the U.S. emergency hotlines witnessed a sudden surge in calls inquiring about injecting disinfectant into a sick person’s lungs. 

Maryland officials have already issued an order barring every citizen from injecting or ingesting any disinfectant.

Maryland Emergency Management Agency also revealed on Twitter, that it has received numerous calls from people seeking clarification regarding the disinfectant as a means to prevent COVID-19.

New York City too reported a similar stream of incoming calls.

New York Poison Control Center has revealed that it has already received 30 calls related to Lysol and other household cleaning products.

