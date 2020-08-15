US sees embarrassing UN defeat over Iran arms embargo proposal | World news

The US has actually suffered an embarrassing defeat at the United Nations as its proposal to extend an arms embargo on Iran won assistance from just the Dominican Republic at the security council vote.

The US resolution was never ever most likely to be passed in the face of Russian and Chinese opposition. It was proposed as a tactic by the Trump administration to break the ice to more extreme action versus Iran.

But the scale of the defeat on Friday highlighted US seclusion on the world phase ahead of a significant diplomatic fight that threatens to take in the security council and more sap its authority.

The US removed anti-Iran rhetoric from earlier drafts of the resolution in the hope of hiring more advocates, however its persistence that an extension to the UN embargo would be indefinite made that difficult. Estonia and Tunisia stood up to eleventh-hour US pressure to support the modified draft, a step of lessened American influence at theUN Russia and China voted versus the resolution, the US and the Dominican Republic enacted favour, and all the other council members stayed away.

In his reaction to the vote, the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, blasted other member states.

“The Security Council’s failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable,” he stated in a declaration released even prior to the outcome of the vote had actually been stated.

US authorities have actually stated that following the defeat of the arms embargo resolution, they would embark …