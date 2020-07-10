US schools reopening: Trump pointed to European nations in his call to return. These charts show America is nowhere near them

“The evidence from many countries around the world is that transmission in schools is very low,” said Russell Viner, president of the UK’s Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, in a statement. Viner also said that a lot of children catch Covid-19 from adults in their household rather than schools.

Data published by UNESCO shows most countries around the world have closed some or all schools for a while during the pandemic. The organization said that at the peak of the crisis, as many as 1.6 billion learners were out of school due to the virus.

Schools in Germany started closing on March 16, with Saarland and Bavaria becoming the very first federal states to send kids home. All schools across the country remained closed until April 20

Since then, all of Germany’s 16 federal states has been in charge of an unique reopening timetable. While most states were allowing at the least some final-year students to attend in-person classes by the first week of May, the vast majority of German students stayed at home until much later.

In the largest state of Bavaria, for example, schools only reopened for all young ones on June 15. But even then, some restrictions remained in place, according to the state’s government. Students were still taught in smaller groups and classes are staggered, so not all students are physically present at precisely the same time.

Most German schools are now shut for summer time holiday. The federal government said last month that teaching should get back to normal after the end of the break in late August or early September, even though mass events will remain suspended until at the least October.

The plan comes with a major caveat: the federal government said schools should reopen only if illness rates in Germany remain low. When a new cluster of infections emerged in a meat plant in Guetersloh in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia last month, schools and daycare centers were first to shut down.

First to close, first to reopen

Norway was one of the first European countries to close schools on March 12. It began gradually easing its coronavirus restrictions in April. Kindergartens were first to reopen on April 20, with primary schools welcoming pupils in grades one to four seven days later.

By May, Norwegian primary and secondary schools were opened for all students, but with new hygienic measures in place. Younger kids have now been divided into smaller groups while high schools implemented social distancing measures.

Denmark, like Norway, closed schools early. Its lockdown has been successful — so successful in fact, that the united states decided to bring its reopening plan forward in April, as a result of its infection rates declined faster than expected. Denmark was the first country in Europe to reopen schools, with kindergartens and grades one to five allowed to come back on April 15. Older children started returning to schools on May 18.

While adult education and lifelong learning programs, called folk high schools, were allowed to reopen on June 8, universities will remain shut until August 1.

Sweden decided early on in the pandemic against imposing a wide coronavirus lockdown. Schools remained opened for all children under 16, although principals and local authorities got the power to shut schools in case of an important breakout. But even in Sweden, school trips and large-scale events have been canceled and upper secondary schools were closed on March 17, reopening only on June 15.

The country’s Minister for Education Anna Ekström said your choice to avoid closing down the entire school system was based on science. “The main reason was that it would not be an efficient and effective measure to stop the spread of the virus,” she said at a news conference last month. She said the rate of Covid-19 cases among school staff was similar to that in other occupations.

The Swedish government has largely defended the country’s decision maybe not to enter lockdown, while admitting it may have done more to protect the elderly and vulnerable. However, the numbers paint another picture. Sweden, a country of 10 million, has recorded a lot more than 74,000 cases and 5,500 deaths. The other Nordic countries — Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland — have reported a total of just over 31,200 cases and 1,200 deaths for a combined population greater than 16 million.

A graphic in an earlier version of this story has been updated to correct when US states started to reopen.