US says Russia sent more equipment to Libyan front lines – Middle East Monitor

Russia appears to be sending out more military equipment to its mercenaries in Libya, consisting of the flashpoint city of Sirte, in breach of an arms embargo, the US armed force stated on Friday, Reuters reports.

Its Africa Command stated there was installing proof from satellite photos of Moscow’s military freight airplanes, consisting of IL-6s, bringing products to fighters from the Russian Wagner Group.

Both sides have actually been mobilising forces around Sirte where any significant brand-new escalation might run the risk of drawing significant local powers even more into Libya’s unpleasant dispute.

The Tripoli- based, globally acknowledged Government of National Accord (GNA) is backed byTurkey The eastern-based forces of Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) are backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt

“The type and volume of equipment demonstrate an intent toward sustained offensive combat action capabilities,” the Africa Command stated in a declaration published on its site.

Both Russia and its LNA ally have actually rejected previous US military declarations that Moscow has sent fighter jets to back Wagner forces there.

The GNA previously this year pressed the LNA from a lot of area it kept in northwest Libya, consisting of in Tripoli, ruining numerous Russian air defence systems.

However, the LNA stopped pulling away at the main seaside city of Sirte, which it drew from the GNA in January, and the front line has actually strengthened there.