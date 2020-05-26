US says Russia sent jets to Libya ‘mercenaries’

Image copyright

On 20 May Government of National Accord (GNA) troops in Tripoli paraded a captured Russian Pantsir air defence system





The US navy has accused Russia of sending fighter jets to Libya to help Russian mercenaries there.

There was no speedy response from the Russian Defence Ministry to the US Africa command (Africom) allegation.

Earlier this month a leaked UN report spoke of a whole lot of mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group working in Libya. Russia backs renegade Gen Khalifa Haftar’s military.

The nation has issued a brand new name for a Libya ceasefire and political talks.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov mentioned the battle with an ally of Gen Haftar by cellphone on Tuesday, the overseas ministry mentioned.

He instructed Aguila Saleh Issa, a parliament speaker, that “there needs to be a constructive dialogue involving all the Libyan political forces” and “an immediate ceasefire”.

Russia has not confirmed the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Libya. There have been many studies – although not from Russian officers – about Wagner deployments in Syria, jap Ukraine and different hotspots, together with the Central African Republic.

The Russian authorities denies any state involvement within the militant group.

On 18 May forces of the UN-recognised Tripoli authorities, preventing Gen Haftar’s military, have been photographed at a captured airbase, al-Watiya, simply south of the Libyan capital.

GNA officer Capt Qanunu posed subsequent to a MiG-23 on the captured al-Watiya airbase





According to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), greater than 1,000 Wagner fighters fled an space south of Tripoli aboard Russian transport planes, having been pushed again by GNA troops.

That evacuation was not confirmed by Gen Haftar’s eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), nor by Russia.

The US Africom statement on Tuesday mentioned: “Moscow recently deployed military fighter aircraft to Libya in order to support Russian state-sponsored private military contractors (PMCs) operating on the ground there.”

“Russian military aircraft are likely to provide close air support and offensive fires for the Wagner Group PMC that is supporting the Libyan National Army’s fight,” it mentioned.

“The Russian fighter aircraft arrived in Libya, from an airbase in Russia, after transiting Syria where it is assessed they were repainted to camouflage their Russian origin.”

Turkey is supporting the GNA in Tripoli, and Turkey’s Sabah newspaper earlier reported that eight Russian MiG-29 and Su-24 warplanes had flown from Syria to Libya to assist the LNA. That report quoted GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha.

US Army Gen Stephen Townsend, commanding Africom, mentioned: “Russia is clearly trying to tip the scales in its favour in Libya… using government-supported mercenary groups like Wagner”.

“We watched as Russia flew fourth generation jet fighters to Libya – every step of the way. Neither the LNA nor private military companies can arm, operate and sustain these fighters without state support – support they are getting from Russia.”