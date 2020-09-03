US sanctions International Criminal Court officials – Panorama

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday revealed sanctions versus 2 International Criminal Court (ICC) officials, CNN reported.

The leading US diplomat stated he was designating ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, and the ICC’s Head of Jurisdiction, Complementary, and Cooperation Division Phakiso Mochochoko “for having materially assisted Prosecutor Bensouda.”

“Individuals and entities that continue to materially support those individuals risk exposure to sanctions as well,” he cautioned throughout an interview at theState Department “Additionally, the State Department has restricted the issuance of visas for certain individuals involved in the ICC’s efforts to investigate US personnel.”

The relocation was promptly condemned by the international tribunal, human rights companies and the foreign minister of the Netherlands, where the ICC is based.

“These coercive acts, directed at an international judicial institution and its civil servants, are unprecedented and constitute serious attacks against the Court, the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice, and the rule of law more generally,” the ICC stated in a declaration.