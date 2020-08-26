US Sanctions Chinese Companies Over South China Sea Island-Building

The United States on Wednesday revealed it has actually positioned sanctions on 24 Chinese companies and people within those companies for their part in building China’s synthetic islands in the South China Sea.

The action is most likely to intensify stress in between the 2 world powers. It follows the U.S. statement last month that China’s claims to almost the whole of the South China Sea on the basis of “historic rights” is illegal. Washington has actually likewise implicated Beijing of “bullying” other plaintiffs.

Some 24 companies were put on the U.S. Commerce Department’s Entity List, which limits exports to companies abroad due to their “activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States,” efficiently eliminating any capability for American companies to trade or engage with them. The State Department at the same time positioned visa limitations on people within a few of those companies, disallowing them from taking a trip to the U.S.

The specified factor for their approving is the companies’ function in China’s substantial digging up project in the South China Sea from 2014 to 2017, which saw China construct huge synthetic islands and military bases amongst the Spratly and Paracel island chains to enhance its claim to contested waters and assistance …