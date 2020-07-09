US sanctions China officials over Xinjiang ‘violations’

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was acting against ‘horrific and systematic abuses’ in Xinjiang





The US has announced sanctions against Chinese politicians who it claims are responsible for human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

China is accused of mass detentions, religious persecution and forced sterilisation of the Uighur Muslims.

The sanctions target US-based financial interests belonging to Xinjiang’s Communist Party leader Chen Quanguo and two other officials.

China denies any mistreatment of Muslims in Xinjiang province.

Authorities you can find thought to have detained of a million people in re-education camps in the province.

Mr Chen has become the highest-ranking Chinese official to be hit by US sanctions. He is observed as the architect of Beijing’s policies against minorities.

Two other officials have also been hit by sanctions – Wang Mingshan, director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau and Zhu Hailun, a former senior communist leader in Xinjiang.

China’s hidden camps – BBC News

Uighurs ‘detained for beards and veils’ – leak

These sanctions signify they are banned from entering the US and will have US-based assets frozen.

It is now a crime in the US to conduct financial transactions with the three officials along with former security official Huo Liujun. However Mr Huo won’t be subjected to the visa restrictions.

Sanctions are also placed on the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau as a whole.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US was acting against “horrific and systematic abuses” in the western region.

“The United States won’t stand idly by because the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] carries out human rights abuses targeting Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang,” Mr Pompeo said in a statement.

He said the US was also placing additional visa restrictions on other Communist Party officials thought to be responsible for abuses in Xinjiang. Their members of the family may also be susceptible to the restrictions.

Tensions between your two countries are already high over the coronavirus pandemic and China’s decision to introduce a national security law in Hong Kong.