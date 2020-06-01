US riots could lead to new outbreak, experts warn

The solid of BBC One daytime cleaning soap Doctors have filmed a lockdown episode from their properties, exploring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on employees at The Mill medical centre.

Written by Toby Walton, the 45-minute episode, titled Can You Hear Me?, was fully self-shot by the solid on their cellphones.

It is anticipated to be the primary lockdown episode made and transmitted by a unbroken drama collection.

According to the BBC, the episode will see characters undergo from anxiousness and concern, and withdraw from the world, with one creating signs of the virus.

The manufacturing ensured social distancing guidelines had been complied with each on and off display.

Production labored remotely to make sure the solid could shoot a full episode in 5 days.