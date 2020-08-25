US Republicans argue only Trump can save America – Armenian News

Republicans have actually utilized the opening night of their nationwide convention to release dark cautions about the future of America, arguing that re- choosing Donald Trump is the only method to save the nation from falling under socialism, financial destroy, violence and anarchy.

Monday night’s style was formally the “land of promise,” however the collection of speeches used a practically apocalyptic vision of what’s at stake in November’s elections, and an excessive range of deceptive claims, according to The Guardian.

“They’ll disarm you, empty the prisons, lock you in your home and invite [street gang] MS-13 to live next door,” the congressman Matt Gaetz of Florida stated of the Democrats in his speech, comparing the possibility to a “horror movie”.

“The same socialist policies which destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities and our schools,” Trump project senior advisor Kimberly Guilfoyle cautioned in a loud, inflammatory speech to an empty space.

Directly raising a line from the Democratic governmental prospect Joe Biden’s stump speech, Guilfoyle, whose partner is the president’s child Donald Trump Jr, stated: “This election is a battle for the soul of America. Your choice is clear.”

Guilfoyle explained Democrats as concentrated on oppressing Americans to their liberal …